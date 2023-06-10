Wizards Rumored To Undergo Rebuild; Should Celtics Swoop In?

It’s not hard to assume that the Boston Celtics will at least entertain the trade market before the start of next season.

Yes, the answer isn’t exactly crystal clear. You’d think a team led by two All-NBA winners, the Sixth Man of the Year, last season’s Defensive Player of the Year and an abundance of playoff (plus some NBA Finals) experience, that the Celtics would be positioned for a convincing run at Banner 18, right? Well, evidently that didn’t ring true so the C’s are back to square one, hitting the drawing board again this offseason.

So, perhaps Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens should dial the phone and make a few calls, more specifically reaching out to those who, like the Celtics were years ago upon Steven’s head coaching debut, are fully committed to a rebuilding stage.

A team that potentially fits that mold? The Washington Wizards.

“Many rival executives The Athletic has polled informally over the last two weeks expect Winger to undertake a full rebuild — if not this offseason, then within the next year,” according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

Washington last season went 35-47, which was good for its fourth playoff miss in the past five years. Therefore, it’s not a reach to conclude that the Wizards would depart from their most valuable assets considering they’ll never be capable of carrying the front office’s burden and making a deep playoff hunt, which Washington general manager Michael Winger hinted at.

“I don’t think we’re going to be an overnight title contender; that I’m pretty confident about,” Winger said, per Robbins. “And if so, they would rather pursue immediate winning, then they probably do have to pursue that somewhere else. But I think that there’s a very open dialog, a very open invitation to talk about the future of the team — the near-term future and the long-term future — and see where goals align and see where they don’t align.”