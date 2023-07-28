Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Was A Fan Before Patrice Bergeron’s Teammate

Charlie Coyle not only had the opportunity to share the ice with Patrice Bergeron for five seasons but the East Weymouth, Mass. native grew up watching the now-retired centerman play for his hometown team.

Coyle’s favorite memory of Bergeron brought the 31-year-old veteran back to his childhood when he first met the six-time Selke winner.

“I think I was 12 years old, he must have been maybe 18, coming in his first year playing pro,” Coyle said, per team-provided video. “Playing down, pretty sure it was down in Bridgewater, playing for Providence and a bunch of 12-year-olds were bombarding Patrice Bergeron and he was so nice and gracious and that was the first kind of taste of what he was like and getting to meet him the first time.

“But that’s exactly how he’s been. He’s always been like that and just so down to earth and the way he treated us and the kids made you want to cheer for him that much more and that’s something I’ll always remember.”

When the Bruins released the “Brothers for Life” tribute video on Tuesday, Coyle talked about being a fan and teammate of Bergeron’s.

“It’s been awesome growing up, watching you start out as a fan,” Coyle said in the video. “And getting the privilege to play with you and get to see how you treat people, the love you have for everyone, and the love you have for the game and always getting better. Someone that I always looked up to.”

Coyle reiterated that in his message to Bergeron on the Bruins’ social media platforms.

Bergy just does everything right … he genuinely cares for everyone … he’s a great role model.

He’s someone you look up to.

If you’re anyone, not just a hockey player but just any person you want to be like Patrice Bergeron.

Coyle came to Boston via trade in the 2019 season and struggled when he first pulled on the Spoked-B, scoring just two goals and adding six helpers in the final 21 games of the season.

But something clicked and Coyle racked up 16 points in the Bruins’ hunt for the Stanely Cup that postseason and each season after, he slowly became part of the veteran group taking on a larger role each year.

The role is bound to get even bigger when the Bruins enter their centennial season this fall minus one irreplaceable center.