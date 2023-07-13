The Boston Red Sox could soon find themselves in a position to make a playoff run.

How could they do that? Well, taking advantage of a severely underperforming St. Louis Cardinals squad is one way to start.

If there was ever a team to sell at the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball trade deadline, it’s the Cardinals. That’s good news for Boston as St. Louis has several players who could be of interest — even if they are just rentals.

The Cardinals have been horrid in 2023, entering the season with expectations of a National League Central title and entering the MLB All-Star break with a division-worst 38-52 record. They’re not catching anyone in the NL wild-card race, while the Red Sox have firmly planted themselves in the discussion for an American League spot by winning eight-of-nine entering the break.

Here are a few players Boston could target entering the deadline.

Jordan Montgomery, LHP

The Red Sox have an opportunity to absolutely fleece the Cardinals with this one, as Montgomery is said to be St. Louis’ preferred choice to trade away. He also happens to have the ceiling of a front-line starter and the floor of a quality innings eater.

Montgomery has a 3.23 ERA in 103 innings pitched this season, building a team-best 2.1 WAR on the campaign. He’s on an expiring deal, but will be owed around just $5 million for the remainder of the season. His price likely will be inflated due to bidding, but Boston has more than enough ammunition to pull the trigger. This is a case where Montgomery comes in as a rental and could turn into a piece of the future. Why not make a run?

Dakota Hudson, RHP

Here’s another potential fleecing, as Dakota Hudson is just coming back from injury and making peanuts for the remainder of the season.

The Red Sox might not have to pay much for a potential back-of-the-bullpen piece, which Hudson has been for a long time. The 28-year-old has a 3.59 ERA on his career and is still arbitration eligible following the season. Boston could get a head start on making him a future piece if they strike at the deadline.

Paul DeJong, SS

The Red Sox need a sure-handed defensive shortstop while they wait for Trevor Story to recover. Paul DeJong is a sure-handed defensive shortstop.

This one doesn’t make a ton of sense for the Cardinals, as he is arbitration eligible for two more years. The Red Sox could look to make DeJong a full-time second baseman for the remainder of his arb years, or look to flip him in the offseason once they get healthy. It’s a big swing, but given a chance to make the playoffs, Boston can’t be afraid of those.