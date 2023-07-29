Malcolm Brogdon quickly found himself in a similar place where Jaylen Brown previously was last summer with the Boston Celtics.

Coming off a strong first season in Boston, Brogdon was linked to trade rumors before the Celtics landed Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team blockbuster.

The initial reports suggested that Brogdon — not Marcus Smart — was supposed to be the guard dealt from Boston, but health concerns raised by the Los Angeles Clippers caused the deal to fall apart.

And before moving on, the Celtics and Brogdon have a “healing process” to undergo, according to head coach Joe Mazzulla.

“The organization’s had a few conversations,” Mazzulla told reporters Wednesday, per CLNS Media video. “I think anytime you’re in a situation like that and you’re in a relationship, you just have to take small steps into it. There’s a healing process, there’s a listening process and there’s a process toward where we’re at and where we have to get to. We’ve had some conversations as an organization, but at the same time we understand the situation that it was, and as the healing process goes on, we’re continuing to move forward as well as we can.”

Similarly, Brown became the center of attention last offseason, linked to a rumored trade for then-Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. This triggered speculation surrounding Brown’s future in Boston before the season started and beyond, eventually resolved through a record-breaking $304 million supermax extension this offseason.

Upon arriving in Boston, the Celtics had a plan for Brogdon which included taking a backseat and playing off the bench. The 30-year-old never wavered, buying into the system that allowed last season’s trio — Brogdon, Marcus Smart and Derrick White — to flourish in an efficient manner. Brogdon even added the cherry on top, winning Sixth Man of the Year.

It’s unknown if Brogdon is holding any ill-will toward the organization, considering the mild-mannered guard isn’t particularly expressive in strong ways, always saying the right things when questioned. Yet, if Mazzulla’s comments are any indicator, perhaps some sort of sit down is necessary with plenty of time left before the season and Brogdon expected to fulfill a vital role next season.