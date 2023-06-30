It was only a matter of time before the Boston Celtics locked Kristaps Porzingis into an extension.

Porzingis was acquired on June 22 in a trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and made it clear that he intended on staying in Boston long term.

He reportedly got his wish Friday, agreeing to a two-year extension worth approximately $60 million with Boston at the start of the NBA’s free agency period, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

The Celtics had the option of offering Porzingis up to $77 million over that two year window, but apparently made out on the deal by saving a few bucks each season. That money could come in handy as Boston looks to fill out its roster with “accentuators” in the pursuit of a championship.

The extension also takes one thing off the plate of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who not only has to deal with Grant Williams’ restricted free agency this offseason, but will need to sign All-NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to supermax extensions over the next 12 months.

Porzingis was introduced to Boston on Thursday, spending his first hours as a member of the Celtics discussing how he believes he will fit in with his superstar teammates.

If taking a slight decrease in pay to help the betterment of those around him is any indication of how his time in Boston will go, the Celtics are off to a hot start.