Chris Sale’s return to the Boston Red Sox is getting more and more within sight.

With the Red Sox on the West Coast for a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics, the talented left-handed pitcher stayed in Boston to continue his rehab from a left shoulder injury and threw a bullpen session Tuesday.

Sale “felt good,” according to Alex Cora, after checking that box and the Red Sox manager prior to the series finale with the Athletics laid out the rest of the steps Sale will need to take before rejoining the team.

Cora told reporters Sale has another bullpen session scheduled for this weekend and then will move on to throwing two live batting practices, according to NESN’s Mike Monaco. If there’s no hiccups with any of those outings, then it will be time for Sale to go on a rehab assignment.

Sale made his way to the injured list at the beginning of June due to a stress reaction in his left scapula. After a tough start to the season, the 34-year-old found his All-Star form. In his final six starts before winding up on the shelf, Sale went 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and .191 batting average against. He also struck out 41 batters in 36 innings.

The Red Sox certainly could use Sale back in the rotation, especially with Boston down to just three healthy starters and using two openers every five games. And it seems they will get a big reinforcement back to bolster the rotation in the near future.