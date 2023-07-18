Kristaps Porzingis Already Ingratiating Himself To Celtics Fans

Kristaps Porzingis is trying to make sure his tenure with the Boston Celtics gets off on the right foot.

And the 7-foot-3 veteran big man helped his cause with some photos on social media Tuesday.

Porzingis is fully embracing being a member of the Celtics since Boston acquired him last month in a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards that also sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Porzingis ingratiated himself to the home fanbase by posting pictures on his Instagram story of him working out in Celtics gear.

“May the next season be my best season,” Porzingis captioned his final photo, which was shared on Twitter by Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

Story continues below advertisement

Kristaps Porzingis is all-in ☘️

(via KP’s IG) pic.twitter.com/JANF51c5qt — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) July 18, 2023

Porzingis is coming off a career season with the Wizards, putting up a career-best 23.2 points per game while shooting 49.8% from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range. He also added 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

It will be hard to match those offensive numbers during his first season with the Celtics with Porzingis being the third option on that end of the floor behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But without the pressure to carry an offense, Porzingis’ offensive efficiency should improve while also helping take some of the load off Tatum and Brown.

Porzingis inked a two-year extension worth $60 million following his trade to the Celtics to make sure Boston will be his NBA home for the foreseeable future. And due to that, he seems intent on making a good first impression.