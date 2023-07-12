Looking Back At Some Of Bruins Superstar David Pastrnak’s Top Threads

Bruins forward David Pastrnak is not only an electrifying goal scorer, but he is the Boston icon for fashion off the ice.

In honor of Threads, a new social media platform, launching last week and the upcoming centennial season, let’s take a look at some of Pastrnak’s most spectacular styles. (Pictures of Pastrnak came from his Instagram account).

2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena

This is absolutely the best outfit for escaping the cold Boston winter. The Bruins’ 60-goal scorer joined goaltender Linus Ullmark and head coach Jim Montgomery in the festivities in Sunrise, Fla. — home of the Panthers.

2020 Bruins Game Vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Pastrnak really can pull off the plaid and when he does it usually means good things for the Bruins. On March 3, 2020 — right before the stoppage in play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston defeated Tampa Bay, 2-1, at Amalie Arena. Pastrnak notched an assist on Brad Marchand’s goal just 55 seconds into the game.

2019 Bruins Game Vs. Vegas Golden Knights

This suit was made for the Las Vegas Strip. It may not have sequins, but the bold colors and velvet loafers are simply very vogue. The Bruins defeated the Knights, 4-3, after trailing 2-0 in the first. Pastrnak scored a goal and added two assists in Boston’s win, proving once again when he dresses to the nines, good things happen for the Black and Gold.

2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe

The entire Bruins squad channeled their inner ’80s fashion sense when they chose these iconic bold running suits for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers in the Outdoor Series in Lake Tahoe. Pastrnak’s hat trick led the Bruins to the 7-3 rout of the Flyers.

Dunkin’ Sweatsuit

Who didn’t love the in-game Dunkin’ commercials with Pastrnak front and center? There was definitely a love-love relationship between the coffee-drinking forward and the New England based franchise.

Pastrnak Signs Eight-Year Extension

David Pastrnak needed photographic evidence this was actually happening pic.twitter.com/yfQqPPFFpn — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 2, 2023

This suit may not win any style points for the Bruins’ resident fashionista, but when the Czechnia native signed the eight-year, $90 million extension wearing it, it automatically became a fan favorite. It’s casual streetwear and it’s fabulous.