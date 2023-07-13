The Celtics selected Jordan Walsh with the No. 38 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and the 6-foot-7 forward has been receiving some well-deserved attention for his recent Summer League performances.

Walsh stuffed the stat sheet in Wednesday’s 95-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing the night with a game-high 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting from the field in Las Vegas. The 19-year-old also tallied eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Arkansas product has caught the attention of many NBA analysts, including The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor who sees Walsh as a “steal” for the Celtics.

Jordan Walsh is looking like one of the steals of the draft. Tonight:



25 points

8 rebounds

3 assists

1 steal



Helped fuel a comeback win for the Celtics. Flew around on defense all game. Now averaging 18.3 points and shooting 36.8% from 3 this summer. pic.twitter.com/6rEH5jcHPe — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 13, 2023

Jordan Walsh averaging 18.3 PPG, 7-19 3PT through 3 games. Doing a great job of finding the extra space that wasn't there last year. His offense should be one of SL's bigger storylines. https://t.co/k4jA0qFfWk — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) July 13, 2023

Through three Summer League matchups, Walsh posted some eye-catching averages including 18.3 points per game, 44.4% (20-for-45) shooting and 36.8% (7-for-19) from beyond the arc.

The 19-year-old was also deemed a “violent defender” by his college coach Eric Musselman and seems to be the well-rounded player the Celtics are in need of after trading away Marcus Smart and Grant Williams.

Jordan Walsh is really playing good basketball on both sides. #Celtics #Lakers — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 13, 2023

Summer League play tends to differ from actual NBA games, but if Walsh can stay consistent with how he’s been performing, he’ll have a shot at a rotation role with the C’s as a rookie in the upcoming season.