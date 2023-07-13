The Celtics selected Jordan Walsh with the No. 38 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and the 6-foot-7 forward has been receiving some well-deserved attention for his recent Summer League performances.
Walsh stuffed the stat sheet in Wednesday’s 95-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing the night with a game-high 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting from the field in Las Vegas. The 19-year-old also tallied eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Arkansas product has caught the attention of many NBA analysts, including The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor who sees Walsh as a “steal” for the Celtics.
Through three Summer League matchups, Walsh posted some eye-catching averages including 18.3 points per game, 44.4% (20-for-45) shooting and 36.8% (7-for-19) from beyond the arc.
The 19-year-old was also deemed a “violent defender” by his college coach Eric Musselman and seems to be the well-rounded player the Celtics are in need of after trading away Marcus Smart and Grant Williams.
Summer League play tends to differ from actual NBA games, but if Walsh can stay consistent with how he’s been performing, he’ll have a shot at a rotation role with the C’s as a rookie in the upcoming season.
Featured image via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images