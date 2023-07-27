We now have dates and times for the opening two weeks of New England Patriots training camp.

The Patriots on Thursday announced their schedule for Week 2 of camp. Here is their full upcoming practice slate:

Friday, July 28, 9:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 29 — OFF

Sunday, July 30, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, July 31, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m.

New England held its first two camp practices Wednesday and Thursday in front of sizable crowds outside Gillette Stadium. All training camp practices are free and open to the public.

NFL rules prohibit players from donning full pads or engaging in live contact in the first four training camp practices. Based on the above schedule, the Patriots’ first padded practice likely will take place Monday.

Head coach Bill Belichick referred to the practices thus far as an extension of the spring, as the contact regulations in place during organized team activities and minicamp still apply. Evaluation of roster battles, he said, doesn’t begin in earnest until the pads come on.

“We’re still in OTAs, really, from a practice schedule standpoint,” Belichick said before Thursday’s session.

The Patriots’ first of three preseason games is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10 against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.