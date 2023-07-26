Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque may not have skated alongside Patrice Bergeron, but that didn’t stop the Hall of Famer from noticing how special of a player the six-time Selke winner was.

When Bergeron announced he was stepping away from the game he loves, Bourque knew the fans of Boston would be reeling from the news.

“Today is a sad day for Bruins fans, as we celebrate the end of an incredible career of one of the all-time great Bruins,” Bourque wrote on Twitter. “From day one until today, Patrice approached his job with unwavering dedication and passion, setting an example for all.”

Bourque is one of the few players ahead of Bergeron for the Bruins’ all-time career leaders in assists, points, power-play goals and games played, but the retired defenseman recognizes what the centerman accomplished while wearing the Spoked-B.

Story continues below advertisement

“We congratulate him on an amazing career that has inspired countless players and fans alike,” Bourque wrote. “Not only was Patrice an extraordinary player day in, day out, year after year, but he also exemplifies what it means to be a better man off the ice.”

While Bourque and Bergeron never shared the ice as teammates, Bourque is confident they will share the same space soon enough.

“Because of his talent and remarkable character, I eagerly await the day when we can celebrate his career as he joins a special club in the rafters of the Garden,” Bourque continued. “Thank you, Patrice, for your dedication and inspiration. Your legacy will forever live in the city of Boston.”