Red Sox AL East Rival ‘Doing Homework’ On Starting Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have stayed afloat in the most competitive division in baseball this season. With the trade deadline approaching, multiple American League East teams will look to create separation and add to already bolstered rosters.

One of those teams is the Tampa Bay Rays. The team began the season scorching hot. Since then, they have played .500 ball for around the last 60 games and sit tied for first place in the division with the Baltimore Orioles.

As a result, the Rays could be looking to make a move. On a recent podcast appearance, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that the Rays are “doing homework” on Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Tampa Bay would benefit from diving into the starting pitching market given that the rotation has dealt with injuries this season through ace Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen. The addition of Stroman would serve as a legitimate postseason rotation along with McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow and Zach Eflin.

Stroman earned his second career All-Star appearance in the midst of a career year in 2023. The right-hander is 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA in 20 starts this season. Stroman is set to be arguably the most coveted arm at the deadline for any contending team looking for a quality start to move the needle.

If a Stroman deal goes through to Tampa Bay, it would be the 32-year-old’s second stint in the American League East after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

With so many teams still in contention, the Red Sox could see plenty of movement around the division in the coming weeks.