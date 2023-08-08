Bruins Teammates Trade Skates For Dancing Shoes At Wedding

The Boston Bruins have had an eventful few weeks this offseason, headlined by the retirement of team captain Patrice Bergeron. While he may be stepping away from his playing career, the six-time Selke Trophy winner still has plenty of fun with his teammates.

Over the course of the career, Bergeron and teammate Brad Marchand united for plenty of star power on Boston’s top line. The duo combined for 799 goals and 1,103 assists between the two foundational players.

This summer, two-thirds of the “Perfection Line” found a new combination.

At fellow Bruins star Charlie McAvoy’s wedding, Bergeron and Marchand traded their skates for their dancing shoes in an entertaining performance on the floor at the reception.

Story continues below advertisement

63 + 37 = 💯



Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron share a moment at Charlie McAvoy’s wedding ❤️



(IG/cmcavoy25) pic.twitter.com/XqAf1t3Ydm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 8, 2023

The pair played together since 2009 and watched their chemistry on the ice transition to the dance floor in this clip. Even as Bergeron moves onto his next chapter, the 38-year-old still has time for more moments with his Boston teammates.