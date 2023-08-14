The NFL running back dominoes finally started falling Monday afternoon.

At 4:40 p.m. ET, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported the New England Patriots signed Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year contract. And, just after 7 p.m., Tom Pelissero reported the New York Jets landed star free agent Dalvin Cook on a one-year deal.

Cook’s contract is worth up to $8.6 million with most of the money guaranteed, according to Pelissero. By comparison, Elliott’s deal carries a base salary of $3 million but can be worth up to $6 million through incentives. At the time of this writing, we didn’t know how much of Elliott’s money was guaranteed.

Dalvin Cook’s one-year deal with the #Jets is worth up to $8.6 million, per source, with the majority guaranteed. It’s the biggest deal signed by a free-agent RB in 2023. An elite playmaker headed to New York. https://t.co/mmqnb0q3oe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 14, 2023

Cook was connected to the Jets for weeks and recently visited the team at one of their training camp practices. The 28-year-old, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings in early June, also drew some interest from the Patriots.

New York also reportedly showed interest in Elliott, who all along seemed like the free agent running back most likely to land in New England. Ultimately, neither of Monday’s developments was surprising.

Cook might not be quite as electrifying as he once was, but the four-time Pro Bowler is coming off one of his most productive seasons in the NFL. He racked up 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 39 catches for 295 yards and two TDs while playing a full schedule for the first time.

The addition of Cook gives New York high-quality insurance in the event sophomore back Breece Hall needs extra time in returning from last season’s serious knee injury.