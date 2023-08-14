We’re getting a clearer picture of the financials for Ezekiel Elliott’s reported contract with the Patriots.

The veteran running back agreed to a one-year deal with New England on Monday, according to multiple reports. Elliott, who confirmed the news on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will join the Patriots after a successful seven-year run with the Dallas Cowboys, who released him in March.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered details on the contract, reporting Elliott’s deal carries a base salary of $3 million with a $1 million signing bonus. The contract can be worth up to $6 million via incentives.

Elliott, 28, plans to wear No. 15 in New England. He wore the number during his career at Ohio State but switched to No. 21 in the NFL thanks to a rule that changed in 2021.

Elliott projects as Rhamondre Stevenson’s top backup and likely will slot ahead of second-year backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong on New England’s depth chart. It’s unclear when/if he’ll join the Patriots on their upcoming trip to Green Bay for joint practices and a preseason game with the Packers.