Excited for Ezekiel Elliott to join the New England Patriots’ backfield? It sounds like his new running mate is, as well.

Rhamondre Stevenson posted the following on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after news broke Monday that Elliott was signing with the Patriots on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million:

😈 — Rhamondre Stevenson (@dreeday32) August 14, 2023

Elliott no longer is the All-Pro running back he was earlier in his career, but he’s a proven, established veteran who should be a valuable No. 2 behind Stevenson. Unreliable depth behind their offensive MVP was a major issue for the Patriots last season, and it remained so this offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the Elliott signing, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor and C.J. Marable rounded out New England’s running back depth chart, and Strong and Montgomery both are dealing with injuries.

Even after losing the top job in Dallas to Tony Pollard last season, Elliott remained effective in pass protection and in short-yardage rushing situations, with seven of his 12 rushing touchdowns coming from 1 yard out. He also averaged more than 50 receptions per season from 2018 through 2021.

If Elliott even approaches his potential, he and Stevenson could form one of the NFL’s most formidable backfield tandems.

Former Patriots running back James White also co-signed the new addition.

Story continues below advertisement

I like it 🔥 https://t.co/IVDkzav6NO — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 14, 2023

Elliott could make his Patriots practice debut when New England travels to Green Bay this week for two joint practices with the Packers.