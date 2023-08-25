Former Patriots Target Up For Grabs After Being Waived By Lions

The New England Patriots reportedly were “in the mix” for Denzel Mims before the New York Jets traded him to the Detroit Lions in July.

But would the Patriots be interested in taking a flyer on the wide receiver with Mims set to be available again?

The Lions officially waived Mims Thursday with an injury settlement, and if he clears waivers, the 2020 second-round pick would become a free agent on Friday. It had been rumored for about a week that Detroit would go this route after Mims suffered an ankle injury in practice and then developed a calf injury rehabbing, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport.

Mims reportedly had a good camp with the Lions, which just might be enough to entice a team to view Mims as a reclamation project when he gets healthy and sign him.

Story continues below advertisement

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout has had an underwhelming NFL career to this point. In three seasons with the Jets, the Baylor product made 42 receptions for 676 yards and no touchdowns.

While the Patriots were interested in bringing in another wide receiver earlier this offseason — most notably flirting with DeAndre Hopkins before he signed with the Tennessee Titans — that might not be the case anymore.

The Patriots seem solid at the position now with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne holding the top three spots while rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte have flashed during training camp, giving New England added depth. The Patriots also have on the roster last year’s second-round pick in Tyquan Thornton, who is dealing with a concerning shoulder injury and missed practice Wednesday.

But even with Thornton injured, this time around the Patriots might pass on showing any interest in Mims.