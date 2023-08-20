Tyquan Thornton Injury: Concerning Update On Patriots Receiver

The latest news on Tyquan Thornton is simultaneously encouraging and discouraging.

On one hand, Thornton, who suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers, is “doing fine,” a source told The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price on Saturday. But on the other hand, the 2022 second-round pick was described as “week to week.”

If true, Thornton’s status for the New England Patriots’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10 could be in doubt. More concerningly, the oft-injured 23-year-old could miss out on valuable practice reps at a time when he desperately needs them.

Text from a source close to Tyquan Thornton, who left practice early on Thursday after a hard landing on his shoulder following a 45-yard reception from Mac Jones: "He's doing fine. It's a week-to-week situation." — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) August 20, 2023

Thornton’s injury occurred as he was laying out for a spectacular 45-yard catch early on Day 2 of joint practices in Green Bay. You easily could argue it was the Baylor product’s best play since the start of training camp.

Even more disappointing was that the Patriots offense went on to dominate the Packers for the rest of practice. As his teammates — including other roster-hopeful receivers — were lighting up Green Bay’s defense, Thornton was unavailable due to an injury. That’s been the story too often during his young career.

Thornton didn’t participate in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Packers. His availability for next week’s joint practices in Tennessee against the Titans remains unclear.