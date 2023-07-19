The Patriots missed out on signing DeAndre Hopkins, and it appears they are on the hunt for a consolation prize.

Hopkins will sign with the Titans, according to multiple reports, after New England chose not to match the base salary Tennesee offered the All-Pro wide receiver.

The Patriots apparently still want to make a move before training camp as they reportedly are hosting free-agent running back Leonard Fournette for a workout, and they are linked to Dalvin Cook, too. It also looks like New England wants to make at least one more addition to the wide receiver room before training camp starts next week.

The New York Jets are expected to release Denzel Mims if they can’t find a trade partner, according to the New York Post’s Brian Costello on Wednesday. The Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers “are in the mix” for the 2020 second-round pick, according to Heavy’s Matt Lombardo and The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price.

Mims requested a trade from the Jets last offseason and cited a lack of a future in New York. He appeared to boost his trade value in the final preseason game, but the Jets never traded the 25-year-old.

The wideout enters his fourth year in the league with 42 career receptions for 676 yards and zero touchdowns.

Tyquan Thornton was teammates with Mims for one season at Baylor in 2020, and the Patriots could use more speed at the position. They could take a flier on Mims with the hope that a new situation and working with a former college teammate can spark flashes of the 25-year-old’s talent that got him drafted in the second round.