It feels like the dismal season for the New York Yankees, which recently included a wretched nine-game losing streak, will cost a prominent member of the organization their job.

Many have zeroed in on general manager Brian Cashman and skipper Aaron Boone as the two likely candidates to be removed from their respective positions. But Cashman firmly believes that after 25 years in the general manager capacity for the Yankees, that he shouldn’t be relieved of his duties.

Cashman looked to make a case for himself to stay in New York’s front office when meeting with the media prior to the Yankees facing the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good track record here,” Cashman told reporters, per The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. “We’ve had a real good run of success. But this, at the same time, is not an easy sport. Nothing is guaranteed. So I guess I would counter, I don’t think there’s anybody on this planet that felt that the New York Yankees … (weren’t) a playoff-contending team. I wouldn’t say anybody on our roster, anybody on an opposing roster, or anybody in this room in the media — I doubt there’s anybody that predicted that we’re not a playoff team.”

Story continues below advertisement

Barring a miraculous turnaround, the Yankees are in real jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 as they entered Wednesday 10 games back in the American League Wild Card race. New York is also on pace to finish below .500 for the first time since 1992, per Kuty.

That lack of success for the Yankees is something Cashman will have to answer for and he said, “I’ll do everything I can to try to clean it up.”

Part of that could be firing Boone, who has been at the helm of the Yankees since 2018. Cashman wouldn’t commit to Boone for next season as changes certainly could be on the horizon for New York.

“I think we’re all going to be evaluated,” Cashman said, per Kuty. “You’re going to look at every aspect of the operation because that’s what you have to do under these circumstances, and then that takes us where it takes us. Nobody’s happy here. We’re better than this, but it’s not played better than this, and we’ll see. Stay tuned.”