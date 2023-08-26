Jaylen Brown To Play In BIG3 All-Star Game With Former Celtics

Jaylen Brown is taking his talents to the BIG3. Well, only for one game.

It was announced Friday night that the Boston Celtics star will suit up in the BIG3 All-Star Game on Saturday in London, per The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube, who is friendly with Brown.

The game won’t just be a tune-up for Brown before an all-important Celtics season. There’s also a charitable component to Brown’s participation as he will play for the London Youth charity, which aims to improve the lives of young people in the city in England.

Brown said he wanted to take on more philanthropic efforts and initiatives in Boston after he signed a massive five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension in late July. And he obviously has now taken his charitable endeavors abroad. The BIG3 plans to match Brown’s donation to London Youth, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky.

Brown certainly will be the biggest name on the floor at the exhibition contest that also features plenty of former NBA players, including a couple who once donned the Celtics jersey.

Gerald Green, who the Celtics drafted 18th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft, and Leandro Barbosa, who played a lone season with Boston during the 2012-13 campaign, will also play alongside Brown in the All-Star Game.