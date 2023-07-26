The bank account of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown just increased exponentially with the new supermax contract extension he signed.

Brown, who became the highest paid player in NBA history by inking the five-year, $304 million deal, has specific plans for that type of generational wealth. The 26-year-old plans to invest a lot of those funds, but not in the traditional sense.

Instead, Brown wants to use his significant earnings from the basketball court and put the money back into the community.

“I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street here in Boston. I want to attack the wealth disparity here,” Brown told reporters at his press conference Wednesday announcing the signing, per NBC Sports Boston coverage. “I think there’s analytics that supports that stimulating the wealth gap could actually be something that could be (to the) betterment for the entire economy.

“With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about one, you’re investment in your community but two, also the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about. It’s top five in the U.S. It’s something that we can all improve on. It’s unsettling.

“And I think through my platform, through influential partners, through selective leaders, government officials — a lot who are in this room — that we can come together to create new jobs, new resources, new businesses, new ideas that could highlight minorities but also stimulate the economy and the wealth gap at the same time.”

Brown’s off-the-court initiatives have been integral to him throughout his seven-year NBA career, and were a part of the discussion during his supermax negotiations with the Celtics. Brown also chose to have the official announcement of his signing take place at his 7uice Bridge Program at MIT, which helps minority high school students become more engaged with science and technology, instead of holding it at the Celtics facility.

While the Celtics have a clear objective of winning an NBA title with Brown at the center of it alongside Jayson Tatum, Brown certainly has a mission he wants to accomplish off the court with a new contract in hand.

“Boston could be a fully integrated, self-sufficient hub, (helping) minorities and stimulating the wealth gap,” Brown said. “I think Boston could be a pilot, not just for wealth disparity here in the U.S., but also for around the world.”