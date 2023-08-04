Julian Edelman Jokingly Gives Insight On Chat With Bill Belichick

New England Patriots great Julian Edelman sure made his presence known at Thursday’s training camp practice.

Edelman shared his thoughts on Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones and Malik Cunningham even revealed the retired wideout has lent a helping hand with the undrafted rookie trying to make the same quarterback to wide receiver leap.

The three-time Super Bowl champ also was easily spotted on the sideline, chatting it up with Joe Judge and head coach Bill Belichick. And Edelman couldn’t help himself later in the day from poking fun at Belichick, too.

Edelman posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, a picture of him talking with Belichick and he jokingly gave insight into what the two were talking about.

“So all of the scenes that are in 3rd person Nolan put in black in white, but when it’s in color you know it’s from Oppenheimer’s perspective,” Edelman posted.

“So all of the scenes that are in 3rd person Nolan put in black in white, but when it’s in color you know it’s from Oppenheimers perspective.” pic.twitter.com/FOyCpJeQJi — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 3, 2023

It’s a hilarious post from Edelman as Belichick gives off the persona that when it’s football season, that’s all he eats, drinks and sleeps.

But Edelman might be on to something. His reference to the movie “Oppenheimer” came a day after former Patriots front office executive turned NFL media member Scott Pioli asked Belichick if he would show a movie as part of a team-bonding outing like he has done in the past.

Belichick quickly shot down the idea of showing this summer’s other blockbuster in “Barbie,” but seemed opened to the idea of having his team watch “Oppenheimer.”

“There’s certainly messages in speakers, movies and other things that are about competition, preparation, performance, team work, things like that,” Belichick told Pioli during “Inside Training Camp Live” on Wednesday. “It’s good to change the message up a little bit, but in the end, say the same thing.”

And perhaps with some more encouragement from Edelman, Belichick might be persuaded to give his players a break and show the film at some point during training camp.