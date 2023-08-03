The Patriots released veteran linebacker Terez Hall on Thursday, bringing an end to his latest stint in New England.

The decision to part ways with Hall reportedly came after he suffered an injury early in training camp, as Mike Reiss of ESPN noted it came with an injury designation. The 26-year-old collided with running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery last week, with neither having practiced since.

Hall bounced around different designations by the Patriots, never quite carving out a role for himself on the active roster.

He was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent in 2019 before spending the entire year on the practice squad. He returned to the practice squad in 2020, but was signed to the active roster and eventually played in eight games. The 2021 season would be a lost one, as he spent it on the reserve/physically unable to perform list before eventually making a return to the practice squad for the final three weeks of the 2022 season.

Got all that?

Hall recorded 50 tackles and two passes defended in eight career games.

The departure of Hall won’t do much to change any potential roster projections, as he was a long shot to crack the linebacker rotation. The Patriots currently have Ja’Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Chris Board, Olakunle Fatukasi, Diego Fagot, Jourdan Heilig and Calvin Munson as potential off-ball options.

New England now has two open spots on its 90-man roster.