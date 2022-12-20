Patriots Bring Back Familiar Linebacker To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots quickly moved to fill the open spot on their practice squad following Cameron McGrone’s departure.

The Patriots announced they are bringing back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall after the Indianapolis Colts poached McGrone on Tuesday and signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to their active roster.

The 26-year-old Hall joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent the entirety of that season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder earned a promotion to the 53-man roster during the 2020 season, in which he started four of the eight games he played in. Hall compiled 50 tackles across those contests while playing 49% of the defensive snaps and 15% of snaps on special teams.

Hall, who was on the physically unable to perform reserve list for all of last season, gives the Patriots added depth at the linebacker position and it’s not out of the question that he could be elevated to the active roster when the New England hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

The chances of that happening for Hall are helped by the fact the Patriots have already used a gameday elevation on Jamie Collins three times this season — most recently in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders — meaning if they wanted to bring him up from the practice squad for a fourth time, they would have to sign him to the active roster, per NFL rules.

Hall’s versatility and knowledge of the Patriots’ defensive system already will also aid his cause in getting the call up from the practice squad if Bill Belichick decides to go that route.

The Patriots and Bengals will kickoff from Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve at 1 p.m. ET.