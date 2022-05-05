Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday.

The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced.

Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the entire season with an undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old Missouri product appeared in eight games as an undrafted rookie in 2020, tallying 50 tackles and two pass breakups.

Thursday’s transaction removed one member from the Patriots’ collection of off-the-ball ‘backers, which is set to look significantly different this season. New England earlier this spring re-signed 2021 starter Ja’Whaun Bentley to join trade acquisition Mack Wilson, 2021 fifth-round draft pick Cameron McGrone, Raekwon McMillan, Josh Uche, Harvey Langi, Jahlani Tavai and Anfernee Jennings.

Neither McGrone nor McMillan appeared in a game last season as both recovered from torn ACLs. Jennings also sat out the season with an injury. Uche was buried on the depth chart and played mostly as an edge rusher. Langi and Tavai mostly contributed on special teams.

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh on Friday said he is “really excited” about the team’s current linebacker group, which currently does not feature Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins or Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, and Hightower and Collins remain unsigned in free agency.