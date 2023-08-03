Red Sox Prospect Wins Monthly Award In Farm System

Since being promoted to Triple-A Worcester, Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela appears to have found another gear in his development.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old received validation for his abilities with the glove as the Defensive Player of the Month in the Red Sox minor league system.

Boston’s No. 2 prospect made a series of highlight-reel plays in the outfield for Worcester with plenty of athleticism.

Two more highlight reel catches from Ceddanne Rafaela today in Worcester pic.twitter.com/FELVXU0v3Z — Tyler Murray (@LT__Murray) July 30, 2023

Rafaela continues to impress as a defender with this accolade in addition to entering the 2023 season as Boston’s back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year in the minors.

The outfielder’s bat also is adjusting well to Triple-A, boosting his stock even further. In 27 games with Worcester, Rafaela is slashing .330/.392/.661 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs as a sparkplug in the order.

While the Red Sox have an overflow of outfielders at the major league level, Rafaela continues his rise through the system as the promising prospect moves forward in his development.