The Toronto Blue Jays saw Bo Bichette go down with a knee injury Monday, and wasted no time in finding a potential replacement.

The Blue Jays took advantage of the St. Louis Cardinals’ continued fire sale Tuesday, acquiring former All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. Toronto later confirmed the trade.

DeJong was highlighted as a possible Red Sox target, as Boston was looking for middle-infield depth after trading Kiké Hernández. Instead, the Blue Jays wasted no time in swiping DeJong after Bichette left Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays expected to have more information about Bichette’s injury by noon ET on Tuesday, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. If the DeJong addition has anything to do with Bichette, it likely isn’t good news for Toronto.

DeJong is a capable bat, slashing .233/.297/.412, but he’s no Bo. Bichette led the American League in batting (.321) entering deadline day and was playing the best defense of his career.