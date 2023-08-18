Trevor Story struggled offensively in the Red Sox series against the Nationals.

Held hitless in the three games, Story struck out four times and walked just once while going 0-for-12 in the series.

“Timing-wise, a little inconsistent,” Story said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Good one day, bad the next. But that’s baseball. The more I settle in, the more games and more at-bats under my belt, I can sustain better performance.”

With two on and two out in the top of the ninth, Story stepped into the batter’s box with Boston trailing by two runs, hoping to break out of his slump. Unfortunately, for the Red Sox, Story lined out to second to end the game.

“One of those days,” Story said. “Got some action there in the ninth and it was definitely my best swing of the day. Just bad aim.”

The Red Sox found themselves trailing the Nationals 9-1 in the seventh inning before Boston put six runs on the board to close the gap to two runs before ultimately losing the game 10-7. Even with the loss, Story and his teammates are choosing to focus on the offensive breakout.

“I think at this time we try and build on the momentum,” Story said. “It’s literally onto the next (game). We’re trying to win each day. Not look too far ahead and not dwell on what has happened in the past.”

Boston is headed to the Bronx to begin a three-game set with New York Yankees, which almost feels like a must-win since the Red Sox hold a three-game lead over the pinstripes in the American League Wild Card race.

“I think the good thing is that our destiny is in our own hands,” Story said. “I think if we play the way we want to play and the way we can, then we’ll be where we want to be when the postseason comes.