Vlatko Andonovski resigned as head coach of the United States Women’s National Team on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The resignation comes after a shocking round of 16 exit in a loss to Sweden on Aug. 6, the first time the USWNT failed to reach the semifinals of the World Cup. The United States came in looking to secure an unprecedented third-straight title, something no team, men’s or women’s, has ever done before.

The 46-year-old was hired back in 2019, following the resignation of manager Jill Ellis.

A source told ESPN that discussions were had between the US Soccer Federation and players, coaches, staff and Andonovski in the weeks following the devastating World Cup loss. His contract was set to expire at the end of 2023, but both parties ended up deciding Andonovski’s time with the USWNT was over.

Sources told ESPN that it’s expected that USWNT assistant coach Twila Kilgore will be named interim head coach for friendlies set to take place Sept. 21 and 24 against South Africa.

Another source informed ESPN that Andonovski is eligible for the manager’s role with the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, who currently have an interim coach in Caroline Sjöblom.

A formal announcement from USSF about Andonovski’s resignation is set to take place on Thursday, per ESPN.

The USSF will have to act fast in finding the USWNT’s new head coach, as the Paris Olympics are set to take place less than a year from now.