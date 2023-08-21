Yankees Runner Not Convinced He Was Tagged Out On Crucial Call

The Boston Red Sox came away with the 6-5 win and series sweep over the New York Yankees, but the game on Sunday reminded Major League Baseball why the rivalry is so intense.

The Yankees thought they scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning, for their first lead in the series when Anthony Volpe hit a single to left field, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored from first, but the call would be overturned in the Red Sox favor erasing the run.

“Everything happened so fast,” Kiner-Falefa told reporters, as seen on YES Network’s postgame coverage. “I felt I got a good jump on the steal, got a good turn, and got the go sign; went in (to a slide) and I didn’t feel like I had the lane.

“… The ball did beat me, but I didn’t feel like they had enough to overturn it. … I just went in as hard as I could, but I didn’t see anything where he clearly tagged me.”

The Yankees challenged the out call based on Red Sox catcher Connor Wong blocking the plate. The call again went in Boston’s favor.

According to The New York Daily News’s Gary Phillips, reporters were given an explanation on the calls from the Major League Baseball Replay Supervisor.

Here is the full explanation:

“After reviewing all relevant angles, the Replay Official definitively determined that the catcher tagged the runner prior to the runner touching home plate. The call is OVERTURNED, the runner is out.

After reviewing all relevant angles, the Replay Official definitively determined that no violation of the Home Plate Collision Rule occurred. The catcher’s initial setup was legal and he moved in reaction to the trajectory and hop if the throw. The call is CONFIRMED, it is not a violation.”

The Yankees weren’t able to capitalize in the bottom of the ninth when Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen gave up a double and hit a batter to start the inning before recording the final three outs and earning his 29th save of the season.

“Getting swept by these guys is definitely tough,” Kiner-Falefa said. “Every day we’ve got to show up and do our job. Find ways to get better and whatever happens, happens. But this can’t be happening.”

The Red Sox lead the season series taking eight out of the nine games so far, outscoring the Yankees 54-24.

“I think everybody in the America League is tough this year,” Kiner-Falefa said. “They just got the better of us. I feel like they’re swinging the bats well. They have a good game plan pitching, and they’re just better than us right now.

The Red Sox and Yankees are both trying to close the gap in the American League wild-card race. Boston is a bit closer sitting three games out while New York, losers of eight straight games are nine games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final spot.

The Red Sox head to Houston for a four-game series with the Astros starting Monday while the Yankees host the Washington Nationals for three games beginning Tuesday.