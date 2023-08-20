The New York Yankees thought they scored the go-ahead run against the Red Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning, but the call at the plate was overturned after Boston challenged it.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe singled to left and Red Sox left fielder Rob Refsnyder wiped out after making the initial play, New York sent Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but Refsnyder jumped up and threw a laser to a waiting Trevor Story who didn’t hesitate on the throw home.

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong collected the ball, and at first glance, home plate umpire Junior Valentine called the runner safe. With Alex Cora ejected in the sixth inning for arguing a called third strike on Story, bench coach Ramón Vázquez challenged the call, and it was overturned keeping the game knotted at five heading into the ninth.