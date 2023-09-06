FOXBORO, Mass. — This season will be Bill Belichick’s 49th as an NFL coach, his 29th as an NFL head coach and his 24th as head coach of the New England Patriots.

What keeps him going? Why is he still doing this at an age (71) when most coaches already are years into retirement?

Belichick, the league’s second-oldest coach behind Seattle’s Pete Carroll, was asked that question Wednesday as he closed out his first Week 1 news conference. His answer was simple.

“It’s what I do,” the longtime Patriots bench boss said. “… I enjoy it. It beats working. It beats working for a living.”

Fair enough.

Belichick and the Patriots will be hoping for more on-field enjoyment than they found in recent years. New England has gone four consecutive seasons without a playoff win and failed to reach the postseason in two of the last three.

Belichick, whom son and defensive play-caller Steve Belichick jokingly called “obviously old” Tuesday, needs 19 wins to surpass Don Shula for the most in NFL history.

The Patriots will open their 2023 campaign this Sunday against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. New England is a 4-point home underdog for its season opener.