Brad Stevens’ Son Commits To College Program With Celtics Ties

Brady Stevens will be coached by a familiar face when he begins his college basketball career.

Stevens, son of Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, announced his commitment to Notre Dame via Instagram on Saturday. A rising senior at Wellesley High School, Stevens will join the Fighting Irish as a walk-on.

Notre Dame men’s basketball now is coached by Micah Shrewsberry, who was a member of Brad Stevens’ Celtics coaching staff from 2013 to 2019. Shrewsberry left Boston to return to Purdue as an assistant before becoming the head coach at Penn State. The 47-year-old led the Nittany Lions to a combined 37-31 record across two seasons, which included a trip to the Round of 32 in this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

According to The Boston Globe, the Stevens and Shrewsberry families are “extremely close” and Brady is “very good friends” with his soon-to-be coach’s son, Braeden. Braeden is a top-200 prospect, per The Globe, and will begin his freshman season at Notre Dame this fall.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a disappointing 11-21 season, which included a 3-17 mark in conference play. It proved to be the final campaign for Mike Brey, who had been at the helm at Notre Dame since the 2000-01 season.