Celtics Teammates Reunite On The Dance Floor At Wedding

Just because the Boston Celtics traded Marcus Smart this offseason, that does not mean he is not going to hang out with his former teammates.

At his wedding recently, video surfaced of Smart on the dance floor with his former Celtics co-stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

During their six seasons together, the Celtics went to the Eastern Conference Finals four times, including a berth in the 2022 NBA Finals.

On the court this season, the Celtics and Grizzlies meet in November in Memphis before Smart makes his return to TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 4.