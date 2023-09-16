Ex-Celtics Forward Endorses Boston’s Offseason Coaching Addition

The Celtics took a leap forward this offseason, not only adding to the roster but also to Boston’s coaching staff.

Mike Muscala, who the C’s traded in part of the three-team blockbuster that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, supports one particular coaching staff addition: Charles Lee.

Having worked with Lee during his five-year stint with the Atlanta Hawks, plus being aware of Lee’s pre-NBA credentials, Muscala offered a glowing review. The Celtics added Lee back in June, shortly after suffering playoff elimination in the Eastern Conference finals and just days before Muscala was dealt to the Washington Wizards, stumping a near reunion.

“I always loved his energy and obviously I knew he was a great player for Bucknell, he was on the team that beat Kansas and put Bucknell on the map,” Muscala told Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. “It was cool getting to play for him my senior year and then also the fact that he joined the Atlanta staff with Mike Budenholzer when I was there. We got a chance to work together or even linger a few years together there in Atlanta. That was a blessing to be able to reconnect with that.”

Lee spent nine seasons working as an assistant to Budenholzer, both with the Hawks and Bucks, getting the nod as associate head coach after Darvin Ham departed for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now joining the Celtics as Joe Mazzulla’s top assistant, Lee will look to assist a second NBA title-winning squad.