How Hunter Henry Felt About Being Named Patriots Captain

Hunter Henry is the outlier among this season’s six New England Patriots captains, who were announced Friday.

Quarterback Mac Jones, special teamer Matthew Slater, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, center David Andrews and defensive end Deatrich Wise have held the title previously while Henry is a first-time captain.

The significance of the label isn’t lost on Henry as he gets set for his third season in a Patriots uniform.

“It’s definitely special,” Henry told reporters Friday, per NBC Sports Boston video. “I mean, it’s voted on by your peers, so it feels good and definitely an honor.”

Getting the captaincy nod shows the respect Henry has earned in his brief time with the Patriots after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He turned in a career season in 2021 when he caught nine touchdown passes from Jones but saw his production dip considerably — along with virtually everyone else in the offense — last season.

Henry had to do more than just produce on the field to be named a captain, though. It’s clear his impact stretched into the locker room as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raved about Henry’s dependable nature both on and off the field.

But with this new title in tow, Henry doesn’t plan to change how he goes about his business.

“Na, not really. I’m still going to be who I am and just try to be as consistent as I can,” Henry said. “Maybe stepping up in talking a little bit more, maybe little bit more vocal but at the same time, I feel like I’ve been that way anyways. So, just going to be who I am.”

Henry will look to lead the Patriots in their season opener Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.