A new face is joining the Patriots’ leadership group this season.

New England on Friday announced its six captains for the 2023 campaign, which kicks off this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

Five are holdovers from last season: quarterback Mac Jones, special teamer Matthew Slater, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, center David Andrews and defensive end Deatrich Wise.

The sixth is a first-time captain: tight end Hunter Henry, who is entering his third season with New England.

The captains were selected by a team vote.

“I think it’s a really good group,” head coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning. “I’m proud of the guys that the team selected.”

Only Captains in the Building. pic.twitter.com/l55XwjlWsA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2023

Belichick noted that all six captains were among the Patriots’ offseason award winners.

“Guys that have really been strong performers all the way through, going back to April,” he said.

This is the second season of captaincy for Jones and Wise. It’s Bentley’s third, Andrews’ seventh and Slater’s 13th.

Asked about Henry becoming part of that exclusive group, Belichick called the 28-year-old “one of our best players.”

“He’s a very dependable player,” the coach said. “Smart, makes a lot of good decisions, experienced. Everything’s pretty good on and off the field. (He’s) well-respected.”