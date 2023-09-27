Most athletes are often shocked and sometimes even a little upset when they are traded from a team.

But for Ian Mitchell, he was more than thrilled to reunite with his college coach Jim Montgomery when the Boston Bruins acquired the 24-year-old defenseman from the Blackhawks as part of a four-player deal that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to Chicago on June 26.

“Yeah, honestly couldn’t have been more thrilled,” Mitchell told reporters following Bruins practice on Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena. “Some guys maybe aren’t too happy to be traded, but to come be with Monty again and with a team that was so successful last year to try and learn from the established (defensive) core here was something I’m really excited about.”

Mitchell was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by Chicago and split three seasons between the Blackhawks and their AHL affiliate the Rockford IceHogs.

“Definitely didn’t necessarily go as I had hoped,” Mitchell said of his time with the Blackhawks. “Personally, going in, I had some high expectations. So just excited for a fresh start here with a new organization that’s had a lot of success.”

Mitchell played one season for Montgomery at the University of Denver, before the bench boss moved on as the head coach of the Dallas Stars.

“It’s huge honestly, just knowing that there’s someone behind the bench that knows my game and is comfortable with me,” Mitchell said. “It definitely gives me some confidence every time I hop onto the ice.”

Montgomery not only knows the defender’s game, but Mitchell acknowledged the Bruins coach is the same now, as he was years ago.

“So far, Monty seems kind of the same. He’s cracking jokes and keeping things loose around the room,” Mitchell said. “But when you hit the ice, it’s all business and he has a high expectation for what’s going to happen on the ice. It’s been great to be back with him.”