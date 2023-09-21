Jaylen Brown Fires Back At Marcus Smart’s New Teammate

Jaylen Brown had an interesting offseason with the Boston Celtics. He signed a historic extension to stay in Boston but watched his close friend Marcus Smart head to the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade.

Smart was dealt in exchange for center Kristaps Porzingis and now teams up with young talent in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. for Memphis.

Brown recently posted an Instagram collage with pictures of him and Smart with the caption, “My brother 4L (for life).”

Jackson Jr. commented, “My brotha now,” in response to Brown showing love for his teammate of seven years with the Celtics.

Brown did not particularly enjoy that notion from the Grizzlies power forward. In response, the Celtics guard acknowledged how connected Smart was to Boston and the shock it caused when the fan favorite was traded.

Brown responded with the “cap” emoji followed by the statement, “He don’t even fw y’all,” implying that Smart was closer with his Celtics teammates.

The Celtics and Grizzlies meet in November in Memphis before Smart makes his return to TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 4.