Newly appointed Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is known to have many on-ice talents.

And that includes Marchand being a top of the line trash talker.

The Athletic released a preseason player poll Thursday in which they surveyed 55 players on various topics, including who they thought was the “biggest chirper” currently in the league.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Marchand was the winner with eight votes as he beat out Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson and Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk, who each received five votes.

“It’s about being snappy with it,” New Jersey Devils standout forward Jack Hughes told The Athletic. “Not so much about calling guys names. It needs to be smart digging in.”

The 35-year-old Marchand certainly has the reputation as an agitator, but he has seemed to tone it down in recent seasons, a trend that will probably continue as he assumes the captaincy of the Bruins and looks to lead by example.

Marchand, who has been suspended by the NHL eight times in his career for a slew of on-ice infractions, looked at his infamous licking of Ryan Callahan in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs as a turning-point moment to clean up his act.

And while he’s certainly done that, Marchand still can pull out a good chirp when he needs to.

A couple other members of the Bruins received votes in different categories. Milan Lucic’s physical presence was recognized as he ranked fifth for a player that can deliver a crushing check if an opponent is unaware that he’s on the ice.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery came in second only to Tampa Bay Lightning bench boss Jon Cooper for a coach players would want a chance to play for. The Bruins also garnered a vote for having the best road dressing room.

The Bruins opened up training camp Thursday and they begin their preseason slate Sunday when they host the New York Rangers. Puck drop from TD Garden is schedule for 5 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on NESN+.