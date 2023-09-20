Longtime Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand has taken the next step in his journey with the organization. Marchand on Wednesday was named the 27th captain in the history of the franchise.

Marchand said Sept. 5 how he hadn’t put much thought into who would wear the “C” next. He said regardless of whether or not he was named captain, he would still be among the Black and Gold’s leadership group, which Marchand credited Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron for developing.

But that didn’t mean Marchand, who enters his 15th season with the franchise, didn’t want it to be him. He expressed that when speaking to reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday after the Bruins announced his captaincy.

“I am extremely proud and honored,” Marchand told reporters, as seen on NESN. “It means more to me than I think anyone will ever know, to be able to wear a ‘C’ for this team.”

Marchand stressed how it helped him to learn under former captains like Chara and Bergeron, specifically.

“When you look at the leaders that have been here before me and the guys that I’ve been fortunate enough to be under, they take an incredible amount of pride in everything they can possibly lead into this team, and they do. It’s been incredible to see,” Marchand said. “But I see the work that goes into it, and I’ve seen it and I’ve been vocal in the past about the ages of different captains and stuff like that. And I really believe that I’ve witnessed two of the best leaders of all-time being in this organization and lead this team and to do that, it is a full-time job.

“… They carry it home all through the night and it’s on their mind every second of the day of how to improve the team, how to find different ways to bring the group together, and to continue to build on the culture they started here. So there’s big shoes to fill and I’m excited for the opportunity.

“Again, it’s an incredible gift to be part of this organization and try to continue the legacy those guys have built. I’m gonna do everything I can to continue that and be part of a great core here.”

Marchand said he found out he was named captain when he was invited to dinner with Bruins president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery.

“Again, I was extremely proud and honored, a little relieved,” Marchand said. “At the end of the day, we have a lot of guys it could go to that are deserving. But I did want it and was hoping to have the opportunity.

“When you look at the guys that have played in this organization, what they’ve done, the legacy they built, I take pride in what I do and wanted to be part of that group and try to build something special with this team.”

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward David Pastrnak will serve as Marchand’s alternate captains.