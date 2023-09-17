Payton Pritchard Opens Up On New On-Court Opportunity With Celtics

Payton Pritchard wanted off the Boston Celtics during the middle of last season.

Pritchard was upset with his lack of playing time — he averaged a career-low 13.8 minutes in 48 games — and looked to be traded since he was stuck behind a deep Boston backcourt that featured Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.

But with Smart no longer in the equation at the guard position after the Celtics traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, there is an opportunity up for grabs for Pritchard.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound point guard no longer wants off the Celtics as he fully intends on seizing a new role on an NBA title-contending team.

“This is probably the best place to play basketball,” Pritchard told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Saturday. “There’s no other place (like it). But at the end of the day, in any line of work, you want to see where you match up, and play and compete, and that’s where my head was at. I still feel the same way about that. I want to go out there and play every game and compete, because I feel like I’m good enough to belong out there. I want to keep pushing myself to see how far I can take it.”

Pritchard doesn’t know exactly what his role will be whenever Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla calls on him. But after discussions with Mazzulla this offseason, Pritchard wants to offer more than just his sharpshooting ability –he’s a career 40% 3-point shooter — when he steps on the court.

“I think it looks different every night,” Pritchard told Himmelsbach. “Obviously, I have the ability to shoot and space the floor, but also this year being able to take pressure off, and if I have to handle and bring it up and showcase more of the passing side of things, I can do that. But I’ve talked to Joe, and it’s going to be a lot of different things. Defensively, it’s my intensity getting into the ball, pressuring, getting my hands active, and just finding ways to affect the game every time.”

It feels like Pritchard is in line for more playing time with backcourt minutes available due to Smart’s departure. While Pritchard looks to take the next step in his NBA career, the fourth-year pro understands that he’s just not going to be handed an increased role because Smart is no longer with the Celtics.

“For me, I’ve got to do my part,” Pritchard said. “If I get the opportunity to play, I’ve got to show what I’m capable of and that I can help win at a high level. So, I’m just looking forward to the opportunity of showcasing that. At the end of the day I’m a winner and am obviously going to help Jaylen (Brown) and Jayson (Tatum), because those are the two that are pushing us, but we’ve all got to help them get over the hump and ultimately win a championship.”