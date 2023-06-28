How Celtics Should Address Payton Pritchard Trade Situation

The Boston Celtics have reached their breaking point with guard Payton Pritchard, and it’s time to finally stop prolonging the inevitable.

Less than a month removed from the conclusion of the NBA Finals, the Celtics have already added Kristaps Porzingis while also committing to the shocking departure of Marcus Smart, which hinted that Boston isn’t holding back on being determined to raise Banner 18.

But again, with Smart gone, the time has come to move on from another homegrown guard.

Pritchard, who was selected 26th overall in the first round by Boston in the 2020 NBA draft, was relegated to the bench last season, sinking the 25-year-old to rock bottom. The undersized veteran played a career-low 13.4 minutes, averaged a career-low 5.6 points and shot a career-worst 41.2% from the field in 48 games played — also a career-low.

Now it’s not like Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had much of a choice despite Pritchard showing minor signs of fulfilling a semi-valuable role off the bench in knocking down 41.2% of his 3-point attempts through his first two seasons in Boston. But after Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens added Malcolm Brogdon, who went on to be named Sixth Man of the Year, plus the timely emergence of Derrick White in the starter’s role, Pritchard was left to be the odd-man out.

That still remains the case with Boston drafting a defense-first prospect in Jordan Walsh, who stands at 6-foot-7, as there’s no sense in keeping Pritchard on the roster. The Celtics were hampered, both in the regular season and playoffs, by abandoning their defensive focus under former head coach Ime Udoka, ultimately leading them to their ultimate demise in the Eastern Conference finals.

Pritchard isn’t ideal in the moving forward blueprint toward a greener pasture, nor is there any incentive in place for him to want to remain in Boston.

“I think it’s tough because I do love the city of Boston,” Pritchard said in response to not being dealt at the trade deadline in February. “I do love it here. So, there’s a lot of things that go into play, but my number one thing is I want to play. So, I don’t know what that looks like, but I know that’s the most important thing in my life, is being able to suit up every day and going out there knowing I’m going to play every game.”

Yet to still test free agency and receive a payday, Pritchard doesn’t have time on his side. The Celtics — while justified — butchered Pritchard’s stock value last season, holding onto him with three stronger guard options ahead in line and no realistic chance at playing him an impactful amount of time. Pritchard’s attached under a club option for next season before officially becoming a restricted free agent in 2024, but the C’s have more than enough time to find a deal that best suits him.

Pritchard did show out during the regular season finale, scoring a career-high 30 points while recording 14 rebounds and 11 assists against the Atlanta Hawks, becoming the third player in Celtics history to score 30-plus points and notch 11-plus assists — the first since John Havlicek and Larry Bird.

But even that wasn’t enough for Pritchard to earn some brownie points with the Celtics, leading to the breaking point. With reports hinting at Pritchard’s desire to sever ties with Boston, the Celtics should do right by the Oregon product. Their current depth chart doesn’t leave any wiggle room for Pritchard to find stability in a Celtics uniform.

Then again, Pritchard might not be alone on that boat.