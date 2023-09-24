The Boston Red Sox came up short of snagging a series win against the Chicago White Sox, falling 3-2 in a rain-shortened series finale at Fenway Park on Sunday.

With the six-inning loss, the Red Sox dropped to 76-80. The White Sox improved to 60-96 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston isn’t ending its season on the highest note, but the late reps still aren’t a total loss.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford, who’s pitched both out of the bullpen and as a starter this season, settled in during the early innings. Crawford held Chicago scoreless through the first four innings, charged with three earned runs after 5 1/3 innings before giving off to the bullpen. Crawford did strikeout seven White Sox hitters, which marked his third consecutive seven-strikeout performance.

Run production wasn’t easy to come by for Boston, but rookie outfielder Wilyer Abreu got a hold of White Sox starter Mike Clevinger and went deep in the second inning. That wasn’t enough, although Chicago only plated three runs on four hits. Boston’s lineup recorded five base knocks, but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Red Sox are 2-8 in their last 10 games and sit in last place in the American League East.

STARS OF THE GAME

— White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus was the difference-maker as his two-run double in the fifth inning secured Chicago’s lead.

— Abreu, who’s now hitting .333/.400/.778 in his last five games, continued to showcase his power while starting in center field. The 24-year-old launched a go-ahead home run which marked his first Fenway Park round-tripper.

— Adam Duvall followed Abreu’s lead and added to Boston’s run total with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

WAGER WATCH

