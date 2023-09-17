The Toronto Blue Jays put the finishing touches on a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 3-2 walk-off win at Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Boston fell to 74-76 on the campaign while Toronto improved to 83-67.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

“We’ve got to figure out this runners in scoring position thing,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Saturday before Boston went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the series finale. There were plenty of chances. The Red Sox had runners on first and second with one out in the second inning, bases loaded with two outs in the third, runners on first and third with one out in the fourth, runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth, runners on first and third with two outs in the sixth and runners on first and second with two outs in the seventh.

Rafael Devers tied the game with a solo shot in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough. Matt Chapman connected on a game-winning double to center field, which scored Toronto’s Cavan Biggio from first base.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta had been one of Boston’s lone bright spots during the month of September, and that continued Sunday. Pivetta allowed just two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He threw 65 of his 91 pitches for strikes while striking out six Blue Jays batters.

— Devers tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning. The 380-foot shot down the left-field line came after Devers reached base in each of the first four times he stepped to the plate. Devers also recorded an infield single in the second, walked twice and was hit by a pitch in the seventh.

— Hyun Jin Ryu held the Red Sox scoreless through 4 2/3 innings, scattering six hits with two walks.

WAGER WATCH

