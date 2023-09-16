The Boston Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-3, in 13 innings at Rogers Centre on Saturday night.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 74-75 on the year while the Blue Jays improved to 82-67.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston nearly flipped the switch on Toronto, but ultimately failed to capitalize on numerous occasions in extra innings.

Like the Blue Jays had going for them Friday night, the Red Sox received an outstanding start from Chris Sale, reminiscent of the left-hander’s prime form. Aside from a minor hiccup — a solo home run from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — Sale cruised, holding the Blue Jays to one run through six innings.

Sale managed to outduel Toronto’s Chris Bassitt, who allowed two runs through seven innings, giving Boston a quality start to work with. And when Boston manager Alex Cora signaled to the bullpen, all appeared to be smooth sailing until the Blue Jays rallied in the ninth inning, down to their final out.

Then in the 12th inning, déjà vu struck as the Red Sox failed yet again. Toronto followed up in the 13th — again with two outs — as Boston fell flat to remain in the loss column and drop below .500.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Sale registered a stellar outing, pitching six innings while allowing just one run off two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters. That marked Sale’s first win against the Blue Jays since September of 2019.

— Toronto’s Whit Merrifield hit the infield to drive in the game-winning run, finishing 1-for-5 with the game-deciding at-bat.

— Rafael Devers provided a key swing, going deep in the sixth inning with a two-run home run to break open the score and give Boston a 2-0 lead.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays wrap up their three-game series Sunday. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.