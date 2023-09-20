The Boston Red Sox lost their second straight game to the Texas Rangers, 15-5, losing the rubber game of the three-game set on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 75-78 on the season while the Rangers improved to 84-68.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox gave Brayan Bello an early lead when Adam Duvall and Bobby Dalbec both went yard in the first and second innings.

But that didn’t last long at all.

The Rangers spoiled the effort when they recorded six runs off six hits in the bottom of the second.

From there, things only got worse for Boston as Texas recorded multiple runs through the sixth inning. Red Sox pitching surrendered 15 runs on 16 hits while walking seven batters and striking out seven.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Duvall hit his 20th home run of the season in the first inning, a three-run shot off Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray.

Smacked it into the second deck. pic.twitter.com/psURRhnSN1 — NESN (@NESN) September 20, 2023

— Dalbec hit his first home run of the season in the second inning when he launched the ball 427 feet to give the Red Sox the 4-0 lead. He finished 2-for-4 from the plate.

First big league 💣 of the season for @bobbydalbec! pic.twitter.com/vhtQhIvhRX — NESN (@NESN) September 20, 2023

— Josh Jung led Texas’ offense in hits, finishing 3-for-5 at the plate for the Rangers with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds at +1100 that Duvall would hit the first home run of the game. The center fielder cleared those odds in the blink of an eye with his 20th-round tripper of the season. A $100 wager on Duvall would have netted a $1,200 payout.

