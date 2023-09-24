Former NFL head coach and notorious Patriots enemy Rex Ryan wants nothing more to watch New England crumble in Week 3.

The Patriots stroll into Sunday after back-to-back losses to begin the season, going up against a New York Jets team that carries a 14-game losing streak against New England. That doesn’t rub Ryan the right way for several reasons, but none more than the superiority complex that he believes the Patriots have.

Even seven years after Ryan’s retirement from coaching, that still irks the now-60-year-old analyst.

“I would want this game more than any of them, and that’s the truth,” Ryan said Thursday on ESPN’s “Bart & Hahn” radio show. “… They act like they’re better than you. That (ticks) me off beyond belief. And I get it. You look at that record and yeah there’s a reason they think they’re better because they are — Hell no. You never accept that as a competitor.”

Ryan added: “We can’t have this crap.”

It’s been a while since the Jets bested the Patriots. Eight years to be exact.

At the time, Ryan Fitzpatrick was New York’s starting quarterback, Ryan was a year removed after being canned by the Jets and Barack Obama was still serving as the United States President.

With Patriots head coach Bill Belichick struggling to regain that same dynasty magic that propelled New England to six Super Bowl titles in the last 21 years, Ryan — as expected — is going full Jets cheerleader mode.

“That’s part of this things and that’s why the Jets have to win this game. The Jets have to win this game,” Ryan explained.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is seeking a momentum builder after throwing three touchdowns in a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, Jets signal caller Zach Wilson is looking to buy outsider faith while trying to replace Aaron Rodgers.

If the Patriots do notch their first victory of the season, New England’s 15th straight win over the Jets would tie an NFL record for the longest active win streak against an opponent.