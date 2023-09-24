Patriots Inactives Reaction: Rookie Wideout Sits As Healthy Scratch

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Demario Douglas was back in the lineup one week after a lost fumble got him benched.

The Patriots’ other rookie wide receiver wasn’t so lucky.

Wideout Kayshon Boutte was among New England’s inactives for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, sitting out as a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Boutte played 50 snaps in the Patriots’ season opener, finishing with no catches on four targets, then did not suit up against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

New England chose to activate four receivers against the Jets: DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Douglas, who didn’t play an offensive snap over the final three quarters against Miami after fumbling late in the first.

Several of Douglas’ veteran teammates backed the sixth-round draft pick this week, with tight end Hunter Henry saying the Patriots “need him.”

Douglas also projects as New England’s top punt returner with Marcus Jones on injured reserve. The shifty Liberty product spent several minutes chatting with special teams coaches Joe Judge and Cam Achord during pregame warmups.

Judge then spoke 1-on-1 with Douglas for about five minutes. Patriots clearly want the rookie to be prepared for the wind patterns, etc. here at MetLife. https://t.co/f80fSrC8M9 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 24, 2023

Rounding out New England’s inactives were cornerback Jonathan Jones, offensive linemen Sidy Sow and Tyrone Wheatley and quarterback Will Grier. Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Sow (concussion) both were ruled out on Saturday. Wheatley was a healthy scratch.

Grier, who signed late this week, was designated as the emergency third QB, meaning he could dress for the game but only play if Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both suffered injuries.

Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, defensive tackle Sam Roberts and rookie special teamer Ameer Speed all returned to the lineup after being healthy inactives last week. Jennings and Roberts also were scratched in Week 1.

Guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu and D-tackle Christian Barmore all were active after being listed as questionable.